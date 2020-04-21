House and motel fires in Albert Lea Tuesday morning

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Emergency crews had to deal with two early morning fires Tuesday.

The first was reported around 1:30 am in the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue when a neighbor reported a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear eaves of the home and heavy smoke on the second floor. Crews entered the home and put out the blaze but the fire in a bedroom had caused significant damage to a second floor. The damage estimate is about $15,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation.

The second fire was reported just after 5 am at the Country Side Motel in the 2100 block of Main Street E. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the east most unit of the motel complex. Firefighters had to remove the ceiling in two units to extinguish the flames in the attic space.

All motel tenants were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The fire cause an estimated $20,000 in damage and the cause remains under investigation.

Albert Lea police and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with both incidents.