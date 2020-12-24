Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

House Republicans block $2,000 COVID relief payments for Americans

President Trump blasted bipartisan deal that only gave individuals $600.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans shot down a Democratic bid on Thursday to pass President Donald Trump's longshot, end-of-session demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans before signing a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill.

The made-for-TV clash came as the Democratic-controlled chamber convened for a pro forma session scheduled in anticipation of a smooth Washington landing for the massive, year-end legislative package, which folds together a $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending with the hard-fought COVID-19 package and dozens of unrelated but bipartisan bills.

Thursday's unusual 12-minute House session session instead morphed into unconvincing theater in response to Trump's veto musings about the package, which was negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Trump's behalf. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, sought the unanimous approval of all House members to pass the bill, but GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who was not present in the nearly-empty chamber, denied his approval and the effort fizzled.

If Trump were to follow through on his implied veto threat, delivered via video clip on Tuesday, the government would likely experience a brief, partial shutdown of the government starting on Dec. 29. It would also delay delivery of the $600 direct payments that the bill does contain.

Senate Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have opposed larger $2,000 checks as too costly and poorly targeted. Democrats are supportive of the direct payments and now plan to vote on the $2,000 check proposal on Monday. House Republicans are expected to block the vote, but Democrats may try again Monday.

The president's last-minute objections are setting up a defining showdown with his own Republican Party in his final days in office.

Rather than take the victory of the sweeping aid package, among the biggest in history, Trump is lashing out at GOP leaders over the presidential election — for acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect and rebuffing his campaign to dispute the Electoral College results when they are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6.

The president’s push to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples splits the party with a politically painful loyalty test, including for GOP senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, fighting to retain their seats in the Jan. 5 special election in Georgia.

Republican lawmakers traditionally balk at big spending and many never fully embraced Trump’s populist approach. Their political DNA tells them to oppose a costlier relief package. But now they're being asked to stand with the president.

On a conference call Wednesday House Republican lawmakers complained that Trump threw them under the bus, according to one Republican on the private call and granted anonymity to discuss it. Most had voted for the package and they urged leaders to hit the cable news shows to explain its benefits, the person said.

Democrats were taking advantage of the Republican disarray to apply pressure for a priority. Jon Ossoff, Perdue’s Democratic opponent, tweeted simply on Tuesday night: “$2,000 checks now.”

The relief bill Trump is criticizing would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Even though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin represented the White House in negotiations, Trump assailed the bipartisan effort in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night, suggesting he may not sign the legislation.

Railing against a range of provisions in the broader government funding package, including foreign aid mainstays included each year, Trump called the bill a “disgrace.”

Trump did not specifically vow to use his veto power, and there may be enough support in Congress to override him if he does. But the consequences would be severe if Trump upends the legislation. It would mean no federal aid to struggling Americans and small businesses, and no additional resources to help with vaccine distribution. To top it off, because lawmakers linked the pandemic relief bill to an overarching funding measure, the government would shut down on Dec. 29.

The final text of the more than 5,000-page bill was still being prepared by Congress and was not expected to be sent to the White House for Trump’s signature before Thursday or Friday, an aide said.

That complicates the schedule ahead. If Trump vetoes the package, or allows it to expire with a “pocket veto” at the end of the year, Americans will go without massive amounts of COVID aid.

A resolution could be forced Monday. That's when a stopgap funding bill Congress approved to keep the government funded while the paperwork was being compiled expires, risking a federal shutdown.

Democrats are considering another stopgap measure to at least keep government running until Biden is sworn into office Jan. 20, according to two aides granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

The House was already set to return Monday, and the Senate Tuesday, for a vote to override Trump's veto of the must-pass defense bill. Democrats may try again at that time to pass Trump's proposal for $2,000 checks, as well as the temporary government funding measure to avert a shutdown, the aides said.

The push for bigger payments to Americans drew rare common cause between Trump and some of the most liberal members of Congress. Pelosi and Democrats said they fought for the higher stipends during protracted negotiations only to settle on the lower number when Republicans refused.

Pelosi is set to offer the president’s proposal Thursday under a procedure that allows just one lawmaker to object to its consideration. It will be pushed forward during a so-called pro forma session, with few lawmakers expected to attend. McCarthy and Republicans are poised to object.

Republicans have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief and only agreed to the big year-end package as time dwindled for a final deal. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said that “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open,” and Congress would step up for more aid after.

The Senate cleared the huge relief package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

Biden applauded lawmakers for their work. He described the package as far from perfect, “but it does provide vital relief at a critical time.”

He also said more relief would be needed in the months ahead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 402519

Reported Deaths: 5030
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin837951328
Ramsey36066649
Dakota29170261
Anoka28226302
Washington17913174
Stearns16569164
St. Louis11983181
Scott1065474
Wright1050379
Olmsted878652
Sherburne743955
Carver625732
Clay605073
Kandiyohi527557
Rice526447
Blue Earth487927
Crow Wing441553
Otter Tail409945
Chisago400826
Benton377372
Nobles347944
Winona346442
Douglas337455
Mower324523
Polk314247
McLeod298934
Goodhue285737
Morrison285039
Beltrami280434
Lyon274326
Becker261832
Itasca261733
Isanti254630
Carlton251634
Steele24439
Pine230112
Todd219224
Nicollet200230
Mille Lacs198243
Brown194427
Freeborn188517
Le Sueur187715
Cass186818
Meeker182830
Waseca166912
Roseau156913
Martin153524
Wabasha14342
Hubbard136334
Redwood127726
Renville125637
Chippewa123121
Cottonwood120114
Dodge11323
Houston111811
Wadena108610
Fillmore10280
Watonwan10185
Rock100510
Aitkin99132
Sibley9774
Kanabec89718
Pennington87313
Faribault8609
Pipestone85921
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77714
Jackson7635
Murray7305
Pope6723
Marshall66512
Stevens6546
Clearwater63013
Wilkin5716
Lac qui Parle57014
Koochiching5348
Lake52715
Lincoln4421
Unassigned42360
Big Stone4213
Norman4058
Mahnomen3797
Grant3657
Kittson33718
Red Lake2973
Traverse1992
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270552

Reported Deaths: 3617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40049401
Linn16216234
Scott13660142
Black Hawk12394211
Woodbury11979160
Johnson1074447
Dubuque10345135
Pottawattamie801087
Story781227
Dallas762962
Webster432358
Sioux425141
Cerro Gordo421659
Clinton400252
Marshall391753
Buena Vista359525
Warren358930
Muscatine345673
Des Moines341032
Plymouth328549
Wapello301490
Lee277323
Jasper276251
Marion258240
Jones254341
Henry242923
Carroll230027
Bremer220840
Crawford204920
Benton194735
Washington179827
Boone178415
Jackson173529
Tama171555
Dickinson166213
Mahaska162832
Delaware159428
Clay150711
Wright149015
Kossuth146526
Hamilton142721
Hardin141424
Buchanan139316
Harrison137952
Cedar133718
Winneshiek133017
Page132913
Clayton132039
Fayette130116
Mills124913
Floyd124533
Butler122117
Lyon121523
Cherokee118219
Calhoun11629
Poweshiek116024
Hancock113824
Allamakee112220
Iowa111519
Winnebago108428
Grundy102514
Louisa101824
Sac101714
Chickasaw100810
Cass100538
Union99416
Mitchell97926
Emmet96123
Jefferson95220
Humboldt92918
Appanoose92734
Guthrie91422
Shelby91323
Madison9048
Franklin85917
Palo Alto7867
Keokuk76122
Montgomery69514
Ida67921
Pocahontas6788
Howard67215
Greene6317
Clarke6266
Davis60918
Osceola6047
Monroe59916
Unassigned5800
Adair56117
Monona53715
Taylor5228
Lucas5097
Worth4912
Fremont4515
Van Buren44511
Decatur4083
Audubon3637
Wayne35721
Ringgold3487
Adams2452
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -13°
Blowing and drifting snow lasts thru a bitter cold Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/24

Image

No, the Snow Won't Stop 2nd Street Joe From Waving His Flags

Image

No, the Snow Won't Stop 2nd Street Joe

Image

MNDot crews work to clear the roads

Image

Last Minute Gifts

Image

storm tracker video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Weather Introduction

Image

Snowy conditions in Rochester

Image

Blizzard hits viewing area as white-outs reported

Community Events