House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans have laid out a roadmap for lifting coronavirus restrictions on businesses with a goal of letting them resume full operations by May 1.

Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, says restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty.

He says the downward trends in COVID-19 cases and other key metrics, plus rising vaccination rates, mean businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions in place.

Liz Rammer, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says the bill that Republicans plan to introduce this week is a reasonable and balanced approach.