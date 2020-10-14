Hours-long Rochester standoff ends with wanted man taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted southeastern Minnesota man was taken into custody Tuesday after an hours-long standoff in which the suspect said he wanted suicide by cop.

It began at 3:20 p.m. when authorities learned that Scott Tester, 31, of Chatfield, who was wanted for second-degree assault, felony theft and drug charges, was at a residence in Rochester.

Deputies and Rochester police learned he had just left the residence and spotted his vehicle on Valley High Drive in Cascade Township.

Tester then ran through the field with a small hatchet and knife in his hands. He was followed into the 5700 block of Valley High Dr. when the standoff began at 4 p.m.

Negotiations continued until 6 p.m. when a pepper ball filled with tear gas was deployed. When Tester then reached for a hatchet, less-lethal projectiles were fired at him and he eventually complied and was taken into custody.