Hours after Minnesota firing, Pitino named head coach at New Mexico

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Richard Pitino has been hired as New Mexico’s head coach, hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons.

Lobos athletic director Eddie Nuñez picked the 38-year-old Pitino to be the 22nd head coach in the history of their program. He’s replacing Paul Weir, who went 58-63 in four seasons. New Mexico last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, in head coach Craig Neal’s first year.

Pitino took Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament twice. The Gophers finished higher than 10th place only three times in his eight seasons.