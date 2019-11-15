HourCar releasing a fleet of 5 vehicles in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In May of 2019, HourCar responded to an RFP from Rochester and was chosen to introduce a new car-sharing program to the community. HourCar is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Saint Paul.

On December 9th, they will release a fleet of 5 cars into the Med City. It comes at a cost though, the first year the city will pay a maximum of $50,000. The second year will be $20,000, along with a 3 thousand dollar start-up fee. The funds will come from the city’s Enterprise Parking Fund.

The goal of the new program, according to the city, is to do the following:

• Increase availability of short-term transportation at an affordable cost;

• Strategically decentralize a fleet of well maintained, environmentally-friendly vehicles to an array of convenient locations throughout the City;

• Increase the use of public transit, bicycling and/or walking as transportation for some trips;

• Decrease parking demand in neighborhoods; and

• Reduce vehicle miles traveled, emissions of greenhouse gas and harmful emissions, congestion, and parking congestion.