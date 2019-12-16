Clear

HOURCAR launches in Rochester, how does it work?

5 cars are parked in Rochester, with plans to expand the program to 10 cars eventually.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Twin Cities based nonprofit car-share service HOURCAR launched one week ago in Rochester. 5 cars are parked in Rochester, with plans to expand the program to 10 cars eventually.

Users submit an application online and are sent a fob. The fob unlocks the vehicle. Inside the glovebox, a keypad releases car keys. A 1 hour trip costs about $10.

People can sign up for different plans, including plans for individuals and families, students and faculty, and businesses and nonprofits. To be a member of HOURCAR, you must be at least 18, have a valid driver's license, at least one year of fully licensed driving experience, and have no major traffic violations in the last 3 years and no violations related to drugs or alcohol in the past 7 years.

HOURCAR pays for the vehicles' gas and rewards users for filling the car up.

The purpose of HOURCAR is "allowing people to live with only as much personally owned vehicle in their life as they want and need and reducing vehicle miles traveled, reducing congestion, and parking congestion, and supporting the environment," explains CEO Paul Schroeder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Image

Narcan by mail?

Image

MN Fire Death numbers up

Image

How Hourcar Works

Image

Riverland Forum

Image

Clothing Drive

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events