HOURCAR launches in Rochester, how does it work?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Twin Cities based nonprofit car-share service HOURCAR launched one week ago in Rochester. 5 cars are parked in Rochester, with plans to expand the program to 10 cars eventually.

Users submit an application online and are sent a fob. The fob unlocks the vehicle. Inside the glovebox, a keypad releases car keys. A 1 hour trip costs about $10.

People can sign up for different plans, including plans for individuals and families, students and faculty, and businesses and nonprofits. To be a member of HOURCAR, you must be at least 18, have a valid driver's license, at least one year of fully licensed driving experience, and have no major traffic violations in the last 3 years and no violations related to drugs or alcohol in the past 7 years.

HOURCAR pays for the vehicles' gas and rewards users for filling the car up.

The purpose of HOURCAR is "allowing people to live with only as much personally owned vehicle in their life as they want and need and reducing vehicle miles traveled, reducing congestion, and parking congestion, and supporting the environment," explains CEO Paul Schroeder.