Hotel construction to limit travel on 11th Avenue SW in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction of a new hotel at the old location of Virgil’s Auto Clinic will begin affecting travel on 11th Avenue SW.

Rochester Public Works says the road will be limited to one northbound lane and two southbound lanes, all just 11 feet across. Parking along 1st Street SW will also be closed along the project site and sidewalks will be shut down completely along 11th Avenue from 2nd Street to 1st Street SW, 1st Street SW from 11th Avenue to the west, and 2nd Street SW from 11th Avenue to the west.

These restrictions will go into effect Monday, weather permitting.