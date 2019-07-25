Clear

Hotel and convention center projects going up in neighboring North Iowa cities

The Clear Lake development will not include a water park or sports facility.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:46 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - On Tuesday night, Mason City City Council made the final determination to move forward with Gatehouse Capital developing a hotel, convention center, and skywalk in the mall parking lot.

Before Clear Lake City Council's August 5th meeting, a letter of intent will be formalized regarding a hotel, conference center, and restaurant being built in Clear Lake. It will outline the basic agreement between the developer and the city. The city is still keeping tight lips about who the developer is.

Though the two projects are coming up in neighboring cities, Clear Lake City Councilperson Bennett Smith thinks they will not be in competition. "I do not believe that their project in Mason City will compete with ours and the reason for that again is because ours is in such a strategic location on the freeway. It's a premier site for North Iowa," he says.

At Mason City's Tuesday City Council meeting, it was mentioned that Clear Lake's hotel development may have a water park and sports facility. Both Smith and Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory tell KIMT the proposal does not include either of those features.

