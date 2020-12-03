Hotel Indigo Downtown Rochester stays afloat during pandemic

While many businesses and restaurants have had to shut down during this pandemic, hotels have been experimenting with ways to stay in business.

Hotel Indigo Downtown Rochester was under renovation for nearly two years before it opened in mid January -- just before the COVID outbreak hit the U.S.

Despite the struggle of businesses everywhere, the hotel has managed to stay afloat during the pandemic by cutting costs and showcasing to guests they provide a safe environment.

Director of Sales at Hotel Indigo, Andrew Wright explains, “When revenues are down you have to look at ways to kind of cut your costs, whether that's closing some floors off, making sure that you're saving every penny that you possibly can."

Hotel indigo is part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group, which promotes the 'IHG way of clean’, making sure all rooms and high touch areas are cleaned properly and regularly. This holiday season, the hotel management is prepared to see more stays.

"We know there are suggestions to not travel as much, but at the same time there are reasons to travel, whether that's family or life events, coming into Mayo Clinic-- which never shuts down."

While hotel management and staff understand the recommendations not to travel, they want guests to know they are here to provide a clean and safe hotel. Wright says they are optimistic about the coming new year.

Hotel Indigo is part of the Rochester Ready Program, a citywide effort to ensure all aspects of the city are taking the same precautions to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors.