Host of area teams ranked in Iowa dual team rankings

Rankings were released Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 10:44 AM

IWCOA Dual Team Rankings

Class 1A
1. Don Bosco 14-1
2. Denver 13-2
3. Lisbon 17-1
4. Lake Mills 12-2
5. West Sioux 14-2
6. Woodbury Central 12-0
7. MFL Mar-Mac 11-1
8. I-35 Truro 11-0
9. Emmetsburg 12-0
10. Missouri Valley 10-1
11. Logan-Magnolia 12-2
12. Underwood 8-1
13. Graettinger-Terril/R-A 15-2
14. Central Springs 10-2
15. South Central Calhoun 14-3
16. North Linn 5-1
Class 2A
1. West Delaware 8-2
2. Solon 8-1
3. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 9-2
4. Davenport Assumption 9-3
5. Union 11-3
6. PCM Monroe 11-5
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7-3
8. Osage 12-3
9. Humboldt 14-1
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1
11. Williamsburg 11-3
12. Crestwood 8-4
13. Carlisle 11-2
14. Clear Lake 9-5
15. West Liberty 12-2
16. Atlantic 10-0
Class 3A
1. Southeast Polk 9-0
2. Waverly-Shell Rock 14-1
3. Waukee 13-2
4. Ankeny Centennial 8-0
5. WDM Valley 6-3
6. Fort Dodge 3-2
7. Bettendorf 6-1
8. Western Dubuque 9-4
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-2
10. Norwalk 5-0
11. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-2
12. Dubuque Hempstead 10-3
13. Johnston 6-3
14. North Scott 7-2
15. Cedar Falls 4-1
16. Dowling Catholic 9-5

Community Events