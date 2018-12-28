Hospitals to be required to post standard care prices online beginning in 2019

MASON CITY, Iowa - The New Year will see the implementation of a new regulation, this one involving hospitals - and your wallet.

Beginning January 1st, hospitals across the U.S. will be required to post the costs of standard procedures online as part of the Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule, and are required to update their prices yearly. The Centers of Medicare & Medicaid wants the new law to improve transparency, and to also give patients the chance to take charge of their care.

Travis Abernathey's mother has chronic lung problems, and has seen the bills, which aren't cheap. He's all in on improved transparency.

"I think it'd be good because people are able to see what they're getting into. Because a lot of people they think, you know, my knee hurts and stuff like this, you wanna go check it out, and then you find out that it's a surgery that would cost $30,000 or something."

With concerns on prices regarding procedures like surgeries, Abernathey notes that some may pass on treatment simply because of the cost.

"You think about all the people who are out there on fixed incomes. That's stuff they worry about all the time. Then they see that if they have to go to the doctor, it's going to cost them an X amount of dollars, they might not go to the doctor's, and they sit there in their home being sick because they can't afford it."

Some consumer advocates say even though the law will be beneficial, it doesn't do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other variables.