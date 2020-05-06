Hospitality groups press Minnesota lawmakers for economic relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of Minnesota hospitality organizations is urging state legislators to provide an economic relief package to help save the industry’s businesses.
The coalition includes Hospitality Minnesota, the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, the Community of Minnesota Resorts and the Craft Brewers Guild.
A recent survey by Hospitality Minnesota says that more than half of hospitality businesses may be forced to close permanently in the next two months because of the effects of the coronavirus and the state's stay-at-home order.
Minnesota Hospitality says federal relief so far is not tailored to work for hospitality businesses.
