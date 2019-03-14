Clear
Hospital visits in Mason City restricted due to the flu

MercyOne cites increased influenza activity in the area.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Increased flu activity is causing MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center to restrict visitation.

“As a healthcare organization it is our responsibility and obligation to protect our patients, visitors, and co-workers, as well as ourselves and families, against the seasonal influenza virus,” says Kim Overbeck, Infection Prevention Nurse, MercyOne North Iowa.

The Level 2 Visitor Restrictions in place mean:

- Visitors with respiratory or influenza like symptoms are restricted.
- OB visitation is restricted to significant other and grandparents.
- Pediatric visits are limited to parents and grandparents.
- Patients in isolation are limited to significant other and parents plus 2 visitors.
- Visitors 18 years of age and less are restricted from entering the hospital, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

MercyOne North Iowa says it realizes there may be circumstances that deserve special consideration and in those cases, families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit prior to arriving at the hospital.

