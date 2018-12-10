Hospital vandal sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of damaging property at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa is sentenced to one year of probation.

Jordan Kenneth Hendrickson, 29 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to serious misdemeanor trespass. Authorities say he entered the Mason City hospital on April 24 and damaged shelving, roll-up security cabinets, and door glass.

Hendrickson was sentenced Monday. He was also ordered to pay restitution and a $315 civil penalty. He received a deferred judgment, which means this crime will be wiped from his record if Hendrickson successfully completes this probation.