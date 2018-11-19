Hospital vandal pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of angrily damaging hospital property has entered a guilty plea.

Jordan Kenneth Hendrickson, 29 of Mason City, is pleading guilty to trespass resulting in more than $200 damage. Authorities say he entered Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa on April 24 and damaged shelving, roll-up security cabinets, and door glass.

Hendrickson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10.