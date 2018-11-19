MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of angrily damaging hospital property has entered a guilty plea.
Jordan Kenneth Hendrickson, 29 of Mason City, is pleading guilty to trespass resulting in more than $200 damage. Authorities say he entered Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa on April 24 and damaged shelving, roll-up security cabinets, and door glass.
Hendrickson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10.
Related Content
- Hospital vandal pleads guilty
- Accused golf cart vandal pleads guilty
- Man pleads not guilty to hospital threats
- Man pleads guilty to 'Field of Dreams' site vandalism
- Gruelke pleads guilty
- Najera pleads not guilty
- Betsinger pleads not guilty
- Hormann pleads not guilty
- Page pleads not guilty
- Wigant pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...