Hormel plant in Austin donates $10,000 to fight hunger

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Foods plant in Austin has donated $10,000 to “Hot Meals on Wheels.”

“As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear to the hearts of our entire team,” says plant manager Kari Pollak. “Our inspired and dedicated team members make it possible for us to help those in need. We are proud to join Hot Meals on Wheels in fighting hunger in our community.”

“Hot Meals on Wheels” has received a donation from the Hormel Foods plant in Austin every year since 2012.

“As a leading corporate citizen, Hormel Foods remains committed to fighting hunger around the world and in the communities where our team members work and live,” says Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. “By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet the needs of their community.”

Hormel Foods says it donated $350,000 to 40 local hunger-relief organizations in 2020.