Hormel paying another multi-million dollar bonus to employees

Company rewarding them for working during the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods is paying another multi-million dollar bonus to employees who continue to work producing food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the new $7 million bonus is in addition to a $4 million bonus in earlier in April and will go to all full- and part-time plant production workers.

Jim See, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Hormel Foods issued the following statement on the new round of bonuses:

“Throughout this pandemic, our number one priority has been to keep our team members safe, especially those who are not in a position to work remotely. We have worked tirelessly to provide enhanced safety measures including PPE, temperature taking, facility innovation to enhance social distancing, and improved access to COVID-19 testing. We do this all with a sense of responsibility and pride as we maintain the constant supply of safe, high-quality food which has provided a sense of security and comfort to millions of Americans. What we are facing today would have been far worse if grocery store shelves were empty.”

“We know that food has the power to bring us together, even when we can’t be. Along with so many other essential food industry workers, we are doing our part to make sure people can find food at grocery stores, restaurants through carryout and delivery, and even food pantries. As we recognize heroes during this time, we pay tribute to our health care workers and first responders, but we shouldn’t forget the millions of people who are showing up and working hard to keep our food supply chain running. They should be recognized for the heroic and purposeful work they are doing and they have our most sincere appreciation and gratitude.”

The special bonus includes $500 for full-time team members and $150 for part-time team members. Hormel Foods says it has also been paying 100 percent salary and benefits to all employees affected by COVID-19. When the second bonus is paid during the first week in July, Hormel workers will have received a total of $800 for full-time team members and $300 for part-time team members.

“During this difficult time, our customers, consumers and partners can count on us to do our part just as we have done for the past 129 years,” says Snee. “We will get through this together.”

Hormel Foods says it has invested millions of dollars in the safety of its team members through innovation in its facilities, enhancements to PPE, temperature screenings, COVID-19 testing and focused efforts on facility redesign for social distancing. The result, says the company, is that out of more than 30 production facilities, the majority are unaffected by COVID-19.

