Hormel opening new health center in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation says it’s opening a “state-of-the-art” health center near its global headquarters and flagship production plant.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible benefit to our inspired people. This addition is a testament to our commitment to ensuring our team members have easy access to high-quality healthcare,” says Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “This health center will be a tremendous resource for both our team members and our company.”

Hormel says the center will offer primary care, physical therapy, condition management, lab services and limited pre-packaged pharmacy services. About 4,700 people on the company’s health plans will be able to obtain care from the health center, which will be run by Premise Health.

“Hormel Foods and Premise Health are dedicated to creating a healthy future for team members and their families,” says Premise president Jami Doucette. “The nearsite health center, combined with access to services provided by Mayo Clinic Health System such as community-based specialists, surgeries and procedures, and emergency-room care, promotes the overall health and wellbeing of their teams. We are excited to partner with Hormel Foods to deliver significant value to their organization.”

Photos courtesy of Hormel Foods.