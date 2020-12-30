Hormel named one of America's most responsible companies

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has again been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

Newsweek magazine put Hormel on its list for the 2nd year in a row, ranking it #161 out of the top 400 companies recognized for their corporate responsibility.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “As one of the top food companies in the world, we are focused on being a good neighbor in our communities, good steward of our environment and doing all we can to fight food insecurity. We truly understand our position in the world and the difference we can make in it.”

Hormel says it continues to lead the food industry by putting team member safety first and supporting important causes throughout the pandemic and has donated millions of meals to help others and supported numerous organizations with donations, including Feeding America, Conscious Alliance, Convoy of Hope and No Kid Hungry.

Hormel recently announced it was buying about 50,000 meals from Austin restaurants and donating them to senior citizens in the community.

The company has also created a college tuition program for children of employees.

"Our inspired team consists of some of the most incredibly hardworking and dedicated people you will ever encounter,” says Snee. “We have people from all backgrounds and cultures, and it is this diversity that fuels us and makes us the global leader we are in our industry. In some cases, we have team members who never had the opportunity to attend college. This program allows them to give their children that opportunity, creating a new generation of college students. They do so much for us, it's truly a gift that we are excited to give to them."