Hormel named one of America's most responsible companies

Newsweek put out inaugural list of 300 businesses.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel Foods has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek.

For the first time, the news magazine put together a list of the top 300 most responsible companies in the country and Hormel came in at #100.

“As a leading corporate citizen, we are honored to be recognized for the outstanding work we are doing on Our Food Journey™,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “We have always believed that building social value and creating economic value are not competing goals. We are proud to demonstrate this belief through the positive impact we have on our team members, consumers, partners, communities where we live and work and our planet.”

The list was put together with a global data research firm, Statista Inc., that examined 2,000 public companies and analyzed them based on responsible environmental, social, and corporate governance policies.

To see the full list, click here.

