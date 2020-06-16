Hormel makes list of Top 100 Corporate Citizens

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has been named one of the “100 Best Corporate Citizens” by 3BL Media.

The ranking is based on performance and transparency in eight factors: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and Environmental, Social, and Governance investment criteria.

“We are honored to be named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 12th consecutive year. This recognition is a continued testament to the outstanding work being done by our team members and company to build business and social value,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that companies continue to support the communities where they live and work. Hormel Foods continues to be a leader in this area by donating more than $1 million and 1 million meals to hunger-relief efforts, supporting senior citizens and graduating seniors, in addition to our ongoing social and environmental commitments.”

To compile the ranking, 3BL Media obtained corporate data and information from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies were given the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost.

To see the full list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, click here.