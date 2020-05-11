Hormel launches film festival

KIMT NEWS 3 – The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it resulting in a lot of stress and discouragement for some. Hormel Foods is hoping to change that and put a smile on your face.
Monday at noon, Hormel launched its first-ever film festival which includes six powerful hope-filled short films.
Hormel says during this challenging time, it wants to showcase amazing people and make the world a better place.
Films will depict everything from bringing a town together around autism awareness to US military veterans making friendships over meals.
The films premiere each day at noon on YouTube through Friday.
