Hormel in Austin helping in fight against the coronavirus

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is doing its part to understand the coronavirus.

Hormel said it is utilizing CryoEM technology to use one of “the world’s most powerful electron microscopes to study the structure of COVID-19.”

"We are trying to understand the replication/transcription mechanism in COVID-19 virus by determining CryoEM structures of the relevant protein complexes, which will benefit our understanding of how this virus replicates/transcribes RNA and the development of effective antiviral drugs," said Dr. Bin Liu, head of the Transcription and Gene Regulation lab.

"This will help with the development of effective antiviral drugs and we hope to publish our preliminary data in a publication to share with scientists around the world."

