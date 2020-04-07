Clear
Hormel giving 200,000 meals to fight pandemic hunger

Meals will be distributed across the country.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 12:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods is donating 200,000 meals to coronavirus hunger-relief efforts.

The company says that is in addition to the $1 million in cash and product donations previously announced.

“Our team of nearly 20,000 has continued to work tirelessly as we play a critical role in providing safe, high-quality food during this uncertain time,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “I’m proud we are able to continue to help with COVID-19 hunger-relief efforts and of the generosity of our current and former team members. Together, we are donating an additional 200,000 meals to help others in addition to our previously announced $1 million in cash and product donations.”

The meals will go to Feeding America and other nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

