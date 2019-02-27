Clear
Hormel employees helping kids learn to read

Hormel employees meet every Wed. with students for their Reading to Inspire program

AUSTIN, Minn.-Learning how to read is one of the most important skills a student will learn. Lucky students at Woodson Kindergarten Center are getting a leg up on literacy, thanks to a special program.

From November to February Hormel employees meet every Wednesday to read books with students. It's called their reading to inspire program, where students are learning more than literacy. They're also learning social skills from people outside of their normal setting.

For students like 6-year-old Julia Niethammer it's all fun.

“I'm going to have a party with my reading buddy,”

The school plans to continue this event next

