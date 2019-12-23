Hormel employees donate 300k to United Way of Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn-The United Way of Mower County received a huge donation today for $340,000. The check came from Hormel Foods Corporation. The donations will go towards local programs that create change in the areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs.The donation came directly from Hormel Food employees.

Angelita Zynda is one of a thousand Hormel Foods employees who made this contribution possible.

She says she is proud to work for Hormel Foods, a company that prides itself on making a difference in the community.

"At Hormel Foods the employees look for different ways to impact the community,” Zynda said. “We know that there is a need. You’re helping out the community and it's a really good feeling."

Molly Lanke is with the United Way says the long-standing partnership between the United Way of Mower County and Hormel Foods is one that is as inspiring as it is impactful.

“This campaign is about the many agencies that will be receiving these funds,” Lanke said. “ This investment shows Hormel Food employees were inspired to take action because of that action we will be able to share these funds with many deserving nonprofits in mower county.”

United Way of Mower County works with 50 plus partners. The goal was to raise 1.28 million dollars and Lanke says thanks to this donation they have completed 90 percent of their fundraising efforts.

“An office-wide fundraising effort requires all hands on deck and we are so appreciative of the many volunteers who make this possible year after year. The 2019 Hormel Foods Corporate Office campaign result shows there is no exception in the caring power of their team and the effect these funds will have on United Way partners truly knows no bounds. On behalf of all whose lives will be changed by the company’s support, thank you.”