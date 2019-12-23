Clear
Hormel donating more than $28K to erase school lunch debt

Hormel Foods announced Monday that is contributing more than $28,000 to help erase school lunch debt in six communities.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:30 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel Foods announced Monday that is contributing more than $28,000 to help erase school lunch debt in six communities.

“As a global branded food company, we know that kids need proper nutrition to excel in the classroom. Through these donations, we hope to ease the burden on families in our plant communities this holiday season,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “This gift helps us give back to those communities where we live and work.”

The schools receiving funds from Hormel Foods are as follows:
• Austin (Minn.) Public Schools;
• Dubuque (Iowa) Community School District;
• Knoxville (Iowa) Community School District (Angel Fund);
• Sixteen schools in the Tucker, Georgia, area;
• West St. Paul – Mendota Heights – Eagan (Minn.) Area Schools (Angel Fund); and
• Three elementary schools in Wichita, Kansas.

