Hormel donates to United Way of Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Foods Austin has donated $131,559 to the United Way of Mower County.

The organization says their goal is to move the region forward by providing basic needs by connecting community members with community resources.

“Hormel has been very supportive of United Way,” said Diane Baker.

To continue to fund local programs in the area the organization is hoping to raise over one million dollars to continue funding for programs.

Baker tells KIMT that if they’re not able to raise enough funding they have to tighten the belt on some programs they offer.

“Some programs might not get as much funding as they did,” she adds.

