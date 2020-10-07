Hormel donates over 500,000 pounds of sausages to feed those in need

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has donated more than half a million pounds of sausages to food shelves in Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina, Missouri, and Florida.

The foodservice breakfast sausages went to Convoy of Hope, a non-profit group working to feed children and respond to disasters.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Convoy of Hope to help support the fight against hunger,” says Kelly Braaten, manager, corporate communications – corporate responsibility at Hormel Foods. “We’re happy to donate more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages to help them continue their work of feeding families and kids in need.”

The more than 64,000 cases of sausages is the latest step in Hormel’s five-year partnership with Convoy of Hope.

"The recent donation of more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages from Hormel Foods will help many families we serve," says Bill Whitworth, procurement director at Convoy of Hope. "Convoy of Hope appreciates the ongoing support provided by Hormel Foods to help us deliver food and hope to people in the United States and around the world."