Hormel commits to purchase 300 meals daily from local restaurants

AUSTIN, Minn-The Old Mill is one of the restaurants on the list. Each day roughly forty boxed meals are ordered from here daily. These meals are delivered to first responders and other essential workers. Dave Forland the owner of the Old Mill says it warms his heart to be able to make a difference in his community.
"People have thanked us on our Facebook,” Forland said. “It makes us all feel better that you know that we are helping."
Meals are ordered daily from a dozen restaurants in the area.
Hormel Foods has also pledged one million dollars in cash and products to assist nonprofits with the COVID-19 crisis.
