Hormel Nature Center asks for your feedback

The nature center is working on a master plan that will add more attractions to area.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-For all those nature lovers listen up...some changes could soon be coming to the Jay C Hormel nature center in Austin, first they need your feedback.

They're looking to add more attractions to the area like an amp theatre.Before any final decision is made, they also want to hear from visitors like Abbey Bergstrom.
She grew up attending the nature center and wants to continue the tradition with her children.
She says she would like to see more even more education programs at the center.

“It's important for my two children as well to participate and be active in the nature center,” said Bergstrom “It’s a wonderful place tons of education resources for those that love the nature or want to learn more about the nature,” said added.

To fill out the survey, Click here.

Article Comments

