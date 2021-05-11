Hormel Institute researcher publishes discoveries on antibiotic resistance

AUSTIN, Minn. – Thanks to a powerful electron microscope, a Hormel Institute researcher has published discoveries on antibiotic resistance in two top medical journals.

Dr. Bin Liu, Assistant Professor and leader of the Transcription and Gene Regulation lab, used the Institutes Cryo-electron microscope to study what scientists call “transcription,” the first step of gene expression. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, gene expression is the process the cell uses to produce the molecule it needs by reading the genetic code written in the DNA.

Dr. Liu’s articles are:

“Structural basis of copper-efflux-regulator-dependent transcription activation” was published in ISCIENCE (2021) and the research team led by Dr. Bin Liu included Drs. W. Shi, B. Zhang, Y. Jiang, C. Liu, W. Zhou, M. Chen, Y. Yang, and Y. Hu

“Structural visualization of transcription activated by a multidrug-sensing MerR family regulator,” was published in Nature Communications (2021) and the research team led by Dr. Bin Liu included Drs. W. Shi, B. Zhang, C. Liu, W. Zhou, M. Chen, Y. Yang, and Y. Hu

“The research focuses on the important understanding of how bacteria respond to toxic metal ions and antibiotics,” says Dr. Bin Liu, who joined HI faculty in 2018 from Yale University. “It may be possible to target these MerR family regulators and help to find a strategy to overcome the antibiotic resistance issue, one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.”

The Hormel Institute’s CryoEM microscope was added as part of the 2016 expansion and with the support of The Hormel Foundation. The Institute says it is one of the world’s most powerful electron microscopes.

CryoEM microscope