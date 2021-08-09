Hormel Institute researcher gets nearly $2 million grant

AUSTIN, Minn. – The National Institute for General Medical Sciences has awarded a nearly $2 million grant to The Hormel Institute.

Dr. Rendon Yang, assistant professor and head of the Institute's Computation Cancer Genomics Lab will use the $1,987,500 to develop innovative computer tools to identify previously unexplored changes in human RNA that can change the gene sequences and produce disease-causing proteins.

“Comprehensive analysis of these events will provide new research avenues of drug design and treatment options for genetic disorders, such as muscular dystrophies, hemophilia, and cancer,” says Dr. Yang.

The grant will fund Dr. Yang’s research for five years to find answers to major diseases, including cancer by developing algorithms, creating machine learning approaches, and using large scale data analysis to understand the intersection of genetics, genomics, and human disease and drive precision medicine.