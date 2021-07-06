Hormel Institute research suggests biofuels reduce cancer risk

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new study says ethanol-blended fuels results in less toxic emissions from vehicles and produce less cancer risk than regular gasoline.

The study of E10, E15, and E85 fuels available at gas stations is a collaboration between The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota and the Energy Resources Center, and University of Illinois Chicago.

“Research into this area is critically important because the environmental factors that affect cancer risk are not well understood and may have a huge impact on cancer promotion and progression,” says Dr. Shujun Liu, Assistant Director and head of the Cancer Epigenetics & Experimental Therapeutics section at The Hormel Institute. “We need to do everything we can to reduce related cancer risks to protect human health. Advancing research and understanding such as this is our responsibility and will be an ongoing effort.”

The review article, “An Assessment on Ethanol-Blended Gasoline/Diesel Fuels on Cancer Risk and Mortality,” was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2021) by Dr. Steffen Mueller of the Energy Resources Center and Dr. Shujun Liu and Gail Dennison of The Hormel Institute.

Hormel Institute says the review focuses on carcinogens, or substances capable of causing cancer, and epigenetics, or how behaviors and environment can affect how your genes work, and the impact of biofuels on each.

The study says refiners blend aromatic hydrocarbons into gasoline to prevent the fuel from premature combustion (known as knocking), but ethanol has similar or superior anti-knock properties and is used as a substitute. As the blending of ethanol into gasoline substitutes for these carcinogens like benzene, toluene, xylene, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, cancer reductions are expected.

“I’m excited to see the research point to what we’ve suspected after years of working in this field - that replacing aromatics with ethanol indeed can have a direct positive impact on human health,” says Dr. Steffen Mueller, Principal Economist at the Energy Resources Center, University of Illinois, Chicago.