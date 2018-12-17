Hormel Institute receives donation of more than $30,000

AUSTIN, Minn. – A livestock company in Iowa donated more than $30,000 to the Hormel Institute on Monday.

It’s a donation where every cent is going to cancer research.

Cancer is a vicious disease that more than likely has touched everyone’s life in some way.

Owner of Lynch Companies Gary Lynch learned that the hard way as a prostate cancer survivor.

“You find out, then you get scared and you don't know what's going to happen,” Lynch said. “You don't know the results, but I seen it in my mother and my dad and they came through it. And so there's new things being developed every year.”

The Hormel Institute is considered a leader in cancer research.

Executive Director of the Hormel Institute Dr. Zigang Dong said now is the most important time for cancer research, and is thankful for donations like this.

“Usually we're investing in the equipment,” Dong said, “and you know cancer research, we need high-powerful weapons and equipment is our weapon.”

Currently, the faculty and staff at the Hormel Institute has 130 cancer research scientists and 14 cancer research sections.

“I think there's a lot of hope,” Lynch said, “and we're glad to do it and help the Hormel Institute in a small way.”