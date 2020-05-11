Hormel Institute names new executive director

AUSTIN, Minn. - An internationally recognized in breast cancer research has been named the next executive director at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota.

Dr. Robert Clark of Georgetown University will “will lead the institute’s work to advance knowledge around the mechanisms of cancer development and to discover better ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer in its many forms,” the institute said.

He will begin his role Aug. 31.

"The research being done every day at The Hormel Institute holds enormous potential to reduce the devastating impacts of cancer on our lives and improve the health of people not just here in Minnesota, but around the world," said Chris Cramer, the University of Minnesota’s Vice President for Research, adding that the search committee, led by treasurer of The Hormel Foundation Roland Gentzler, is confident about the new leadership. "In welcoming Dr. Clarke to lead the institute, with his exceptional experience and expertise, we are helping ensure the institute can reach its greatest potential in the fight against cancer."