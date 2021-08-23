Hormel Institute honored by ethanol group

AUSTIN, Minn. – The American Coalition for Ethanol has given its Grassroots Leadership Award to The Hormel Institute.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious and meaningful award. Our collaborations with ethanol industry leaders, beginning with Absolute Energy and Mr. Rick Schwarck, show shared values and a shared mission in the most critical area of all - protecting human health,” says Dr. Robert Clarke, Executive Director of The Hormel Institute.

A recent Hormel Institute study looked at how ethanol could reduce toxic aromatics in gasoline.

“We look forward to advancing this type of research at The Hormel Institute and continuing to impact human health through finding more answers as to what may prevent more cancers and other diseases,” says Dr. Clarke.

The coalition also honored The Hormel Institute for its contributions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, such as collaborating with Absolute Energy to provide hand sanitizer to the Mayo Clinic and using ethanol to protect essential healthcare workers.