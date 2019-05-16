Hormel Institute CEO taking new job with the University of Minnesota

AUSTIN, MInn. – The Hormel Institute is looking for a new leader.

Dr. Zigang Dong is stepping down after 17 years as executive director to take a position with the University of Minnesota (UMN). He will become special assistant to the UMN vice president for research and vice president for academic and clinical affairs.

“The Hormel Foundation wishes to extend our thanks to Dr. Dong for his remarkable contributions to the Hormel Institute in this position,” says Foundation Chair Jeff Ettigner. “Dr. Dong and the team at the Hormel Institute have worked tirelessly to tackle the scourge of cancer and to attempt to identify causes, preventions and cures for this omnipresent disease.”

UMN says Dr. Dong will be working to develop “a clinical, academic, and financial blueprint for a planned dermatology clinic at the Institute.” Dr. Dong will also continue to lead his own lab at the Hormel Institute, focusing on molecular cancer research.

Professor Ann M. Bode will take over as interim director of the Institute.