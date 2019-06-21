Clear

Hormel Host STEM Boot Camp

The STEM Boot Camp is sponsored by Riverland Community College and the Hormel Foundation.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, minn- Mower County High Students spent the first day of summer learning all about food.

This was for a one week STEM Boot Camp. Through discussions and demonstration, students learned about food safety, how food fuels the body, and the impact weather has on food production.

Lorna Beaver says she got to see firsthand how different departments operate.

"This is another chance for me to learn how our food gets made and how the sanitize and test everything,” Beaver said.

