Hormel Foundation gives $500k to Cedar River Watershed District

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) is getting a $500,000 grant from The Hormel Foundation.

Combined with a matching $500,000 in mostly state funds, it gives CRWD a $1 million overall budget for the 2021 construction season. CRWD says its staff will now begin work with landowners in the headwaters of Dobbins Creek on potential projects for building earthen berms that temporarily store large amounts of storm water and snowmelt.

“Everyone who lives in the Cedar River Watershed can be very thankful for the significant and ongoing support of The Hormel Foundation,” says CRWD administrator Justin Hanson. “Together, we are making a difference with these upland-storage projects, and others from across the state are learning from this work.”

CRWD’s new grant is part of $10.6 million approved in November by The Hormel Foundation to nonprofit organizations in the Austin community. To date, The Hormel Foundation has given more than $300 million to the community.

Hanson is also expressing gratitude for the legislative efforts by outgoing state Senator Dan Sparks and Representative Jeanne Poppe to support CRWD’s projects this year and during their many years serving in the Legislature.

“Getting state approval to form the Cedar River Watershed District, designating the Cedar River as a state water trail and helping to secure millions of dollars in state funding for our upland-storage projects – Sen. Sparks and Rep. Poppe did outstanding work for the local natural resources during their legislative careers,” says Hanson.