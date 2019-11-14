Hormel Foundation approves nearly $10 million in 2020 grants

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Foundation has approved $9.7 million in grants for 25 non-profit agencies.

"Thanks to the hard work and continued success of the team at Hormel Foods, we are able to distribute significant dividends to benefit our community, our citizens, our students and beyond," says Jeffrey M. Ettinger, chair of The Hormel Foundation. "The important missions these organizations carry out impact the lives of individuals here, strengthen our community, and through contributions to science and education, benefit our greater society as well. We are honored and proud to be a part of this."

In addition to the grants for 2020, The Hormel Foundation says it has committed substantial additional funding to three major community projects:

The $25 million Austin Community Recreation Center, which is scheduled to open early in 2020.

The $11 million MacPhail/APS Annex expansion, which will add a 13,750 square foot addition to the second floor of the Austin High School Annex and 17,850 square feet of renovation throughout the building.

The Austin Assurance Scholarship Program, which provides up to two years of Riverland Community College for any Austin student who meets residency and other qualifications.