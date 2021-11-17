Hormel Foundation approves $14.7 million in grants

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Foundation board of directors has approved a record amount of donations to local nonprofit groups.

$14.7 million will go to groups like the Austin Area Foundation, Austin Community Charitable Fund, Austin Community Growth Ventures, Austin Community Scholarship Committee, Austin Public Schools, Cedar Valley Services, City of Austin, The Hormel Institute, Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Austin, Parenting Resource Center, Riverland Community College, Salvation Army, United Way of Mower County and the YMCA of Austin.

“The dedicated effort, hard work, and success of Hormel Foods’ employees has once again put us in a privileged position to distribute funds to nonprofit organizations that will benefit everyone in our community,” says Jeffrey M. Ettinger, chair of The Hormel Foundation. “We can be thankful to the founders of The Hormel Foundation who 80 years ago had the foresight to create a plan to safeguard our community throughout generations.”

The Foundation also approved funding for the Cedar River Watershed District to build two large projects in the headwaters of Dobbins Creek to improve water quality and reduce peak flooding. Earthen berms will be built to temporarily hold large amounts of stormwater and snow before slowly releasing it.Over

Another grant was approved to supplement the budget for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s replacement and refurbishing of I-90 bridges to allow for aesthetic upgrades and safety improvements.