Hormel Foods will send employees' children to community college for free

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel employees now have the opportunity to send their children to college for free.

Beginning the 2021-2022 school year, Hormel Foods pledges to cover the community college education of children of current and future employees through a new program called Inspired Pathways.

There's no catch to the program. The only academic requirements are that the student graduates from high school and meets the community college's entry requirements. Students can apply to any community college and use the program to get an associate's degree, set a foundation for a trade, or start a four-year education.

"It's about providing that opportunity to our employees. We think it's going to have a fantastic impact on our employees, their children, and even the communities in which we operate. Think about the benefit of having more students go through the community college program, which has also suffered during the COVID-19 period," says Jim Sheehan, executive vice president chief financial officer of Hormel Foods.



The Inspired Pathways program does not cover the expense of a four-year degree beyond the first two years at a community college, but Hormel does have other scholarships available.