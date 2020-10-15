Hormel Foods to give away 'Breathable Bacon' masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bacon lovers are in hog heaven after Hormel Foods announced it will be giving away bacon-scented masks.

The Austin-based company will be sending its Breathable Bacon masks to a few lucky recipients, who will be chosen at random.

While the prosept of bringing home the bacon is exciting many online, Hormel Foods is also pledging to donate meals for every mask request they receive for a limited time.

"Food security is such a critical aspect of our company," said Nick Schweitzer, a Senior Brand Manager at Hormel Foods. "For the first 10,000 submissions, we're going to donate a meal to Feeding America, on top of your chance to win one of these delicious smelling masks."

You can enter to win this pork-scented P.P.E. by visiting this link