Hormel Foods buying thousands of meals from Austin restaurants

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods will help support local restaurants by ordering over a thousand meals a week for the next month and a half.

The company says it will order 1,250 meals each week from December 14 through January 29, 2021, from the following restaurants:

Applebee’s

Austin Country Club

B&J Bar and Grill (Scott Fox)

Barley’s Family Restaurant

Bella Victoria

Coffee House on Main

Godfather’s Pizza

Grinder’s Deli

Holiday Inn

Kenny’s Oak Grill

The Old Mill (Dave Forland)

Perkin’s (Larry Eisenberg)

Piggy Blues

Tendermaid Sandwich Shop (Sara White)

The company says over 400 meals will be delivered to the Mower County Senior Center on Mondays and Wednesdays. Hormel Foods issued the following statement in announcing this initiative:

“This is the second time the company has implemented a local restaurant meal program during the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to help support local restaurants as the pandemic continues to impact the foodservice business.”

“Hormel Foods has supported its team members, customers, partners and communities with donations that have provided millions of meals since the pandemic began. The company was one of the first food companies to make an additional commitment to hunger at the beginning of the pandemic, and has since donated more than $1 million and more than one million meals to hunger causes. This is in addition to the more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years.”