Hormel Foods announces $4M special cash bonus to team members

The bonus includes $300 for full-time team members and $150 for part-time team members.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:26 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hormel Foods announced Monday that is giving a special cash bonus to its plant production members who continue to work during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“As a global branded food company, we play a critical role in providing safe, high-quality food during this unprecedented time,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “Our incredible team of more than 13,000 plant professionals is the backbone of our company and this special bonus is one way we can continue to thank them for how they have risen to the challenge and continue to produce food with a sense of purpose and pride.”

The company has expanded its CARE Program employee assistance program fund, and extended paid sick leave and waived waiting periods and eligibility requirements for certain benefits for its workforce, the company announced.

Community Events