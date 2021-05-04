Clear

Hormel Foods and Hormel Institute hope to continue working relationship

Photo courtesy of The Hormel Institute.
Photo courtesy of The Hormel Institute.

Senior Hormel VP visits Institute on Monday.

Posted: May 4, 2021 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods and The Hormel Institute met Monday on continuing their productive relationship.

The Fortune 500 company and the cancer research organization have worked together on projects like the Hormel Vital Cuisine brand, a line of convenient, high-protein shakes, meals and whey powders designed for people who are undergoing treatment or recovering from diseases such as cancer.

The meeting involved Dr. Kevin Myers, Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Quality Control at Hormel Foods, visiting The Hormel Institute and meeting with Dr. Robert Clarke, The Hormel Institute’s Executive Director and head of the Cancer Systems Biology lab and professor of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Leena Hilakivi-Clarke, head of the Women’s Health cancer research lab and professor of Food Science and Nutrition for the University of Minnesota.

“Important collaborations with Hormel Foods and other inspired leaders in the community is one of the reasons we were excited to join The Hormel Institute,” says Dr. Clarke. “I’m looking forward to continuing and growing these partnerships that will – through research - benefit people’s lives and positively impact health here and around the world.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 580340

Reported Deaths: 7256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1204141707
Ramsey50136864
Dakota44828439
Anoka40609432
Washington26224278
Stearns21841220
St. Louis17440302
Scott16902123
Wright15651135
Olmsted1307797
Sherburne1135984
Carver1027945
Clay805791
Rice7906104
Blue Earth734241
Crow Wing648987
Kandiyohi646381
Chisago577751
Otter Tail564975
Benton557397
Goodhue468572
Mower458932
Douglas457874
Winona447350
McLeod415858
Itasca414253
Morrison412160
Isanti406562
Nobles406448
Beltrami385458
Polk378367
Steele377915
Becker373549
Lyon356550
Carlton339852
Freeborn338729
Pine322021
Nicollet319943
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur284222
Todd276531
Cass264928
Meeker249538
Waseca234921
Martin226831
Roseau204619
Wabasha20283
Hubbard181741
Dodge18043
Renville177543
Redwood170536
Houston166815
Cottonwood161521
Fillmore15369
Pennington153219
Wadena151921
Chippewa151038
Faribault149119
Kanabec141624
Sibley140410
Aitkin132736
Watonwan12919
Rock126719
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84916
Koochiching80814
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5628
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50393
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363766

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57067619
Linn20652333
Scott19687239
Black Hawk15727307
Woodbury15064228
Johnson1437583
Dubuque13299207
Dallas1108397
Pottawattamie11005166
Story1051748
Warren570388
Clinton550292
Cerro Gordo533589
Sioux510774
Webster510692
Marshall480675
Muscatine471199
Des Moines450266
Wapello4272122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412270
Plymouth399779
Lee371755
Marion359775
Jones296057
Henry289837
Carroll284052
Bremer282160
Crawford264040
Boone261634
Benton254555
Washington251850
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228450
Jackson220542
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207839
Winneshiek196233
Page191821
Buchanan190431
Cedar188323
Fayette184341
Hardin184243
Wright182436
Harrison179173
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159342
Madison158819
Cherokee158338
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154233
Allamakee150051
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137354
Grundy135932
Calhoun135013
Emmet132840
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127949
Appanoose127747
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120229
Humboldt118726
Franklin115921
Palo Alto111923
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10060
Clarke99224
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82730
Davis80924
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur6009
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon4999
Adams3374
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Working on your fitness outdoors

Image

It's the week to celebrate teachers

Image

Is travel picking back up?

Image

The need for foster homes in northern Iowa

Image

Luther College student gaining valuable entrepreneurial knowledge through storytelling

Image

Sean's Weather 5/3

Image

Truck driver shortage could impact fuel deliveries

Image

Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

Image

Trauma awareness month is here

Image

Mayo Clinic antibody therapy

Community Events