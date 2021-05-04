Hormel Foods and Hormel Institute hope to continue working relationship

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods and The Hormel Institute met Monday on continuing their productive relationship.

The Fortune 500 company and the cancer research organization have worked together on projects like the Hormel Vital Cuisine brand, a line of convenient, high-protein shakes, meals and whey powders designed for people who are undergoing treatment or recovering from diseases such as cancer.

The meeting involved Dr. Kevin Myers, Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Quality Control at Hormel Foods, visiting The Hormel Institute and meeting with Dr. Robert Clarke, The Hormel Institute’s Executive Director and head of the Cancer Systems Biology lab and professor of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Leena Hilakivi-Clarke, head of the Women’s Health cancer research lab and professor of Food Science and Nutrition for the University of Minnesota.

“Important collaborations with Hormel Foods and other inspired leaders in the community is one of the reasons we were excited to join The Hormel Institute,” says Dr. Clarke. “I’m looking forward to continuing and growing these partnerships that will – through research - benefit people’s lives and positively impact health here and around the world.”