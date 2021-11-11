Hormel Foods again named one of America's best employers for veterans

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the best employers for military veterans for a ninth straight year.

Hormel comes in at #32 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list.

“We are proud that Hormel Foods isn’t just a great place to work, it’s also a great place for our veterans who are a vital part of our team,” says Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “We are proud of all of our veterans and service members, and it is an honor to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for nine years in a row.”

Hormel Foods says it actively recruits veterans and service members each year and has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company’s culture.

The only Minnesota company ranked higher on the list than Hormel was U.S. Bank, which came in at #8.