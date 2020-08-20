Hope Fuse is a youth program in Rochester that offers more than just mentorship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The non-profit organization, Hope Fuse, helps mentor at-risk kids and KIMT is getting an in-depth look at what programs they offer and the impact it's having.

The organization has been serving dozens of kids now for almost a year and the mentors are still trying to figure out what works best and what programs they want to start, but the pandemic put some things on hold for them. Dancing is something new that's coming to Hope Fuse. The instructor, Tiffany Golden, said growing up, she was in a program similar to this one. It taught her she could go to college, get a career and meet people outside of her bubble. She explained it's come full circle for her and she feels like this is her purpose.

Offering this program to the kids is more than just a dance class though, it's allowing them to express themselves without having to use words because sometimes it's hard doing that, especially at a young age. "A lot of people have a sense of 'it's me, I have to do this, I have to that.' But when you're working with more than one person, you want to think about others and what you can do to help them and how helping them even helps yourself," Golden explained.

Not only do the mentors teach programs like dance, help with distance learning, get the kids involved with the community and meet new people, it also provides a self-defense course so the kids know how to stand up for themselves if they need to. "People that are able to defend themselves appropriately, it builds a certain sense of self worth as well as the confidence in the abilities knowing they can handle themselves in any type of environment," said the instructor, Lawrence Conley.

Right now, Hope Fuse primarily serves kids in Rochester, but the founder, Manasseh Kambaki hopes to expand to surrounding cities in the future.